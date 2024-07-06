by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen’s future

Jos’ return to the paddock Verstappenmoreover in Red Bull’s home Grand Prix, has rekindled rumours about the future of his son Max. The former F1 driver has lashed out, after months of silence for the good of the team, against team principal Chris Horner, accusing him of having hindered his presence at the Red Bull Legends Parade. And, in response, he has relaunched the scenario of the sensational marriage between the world champion and the Mercedes as early as 2025.

At the moment these are skirmishes that are difficult to translate into reality. Toto Wolff is intensely courting Verstappen, but he is the first to know that without a competitive Mercedes the Dutchman would not budge from Red Bull, even if he had to live in chaos every day. This is why his colleague Peter Windsor believes an agreement for 2026 is possible but a handshake in 2027 is even more likely, because by that year Super Max will have a clear vision of the balance of power between the new power units.

Windsor’s words

“I think there’s a good chance he’ll do it in 2026.. It will all depend on the power unit situation, I think. I think it’s more likely to do so in 2027.when he has assessed the situation of everyone. It would be logical to stay at Red Bull in 2025 and 2026 and have an option starting from July 2026 to decide what to do in 2027. Whichever team is best, that’s the one he could choose, Max is in that position“, this is his comment on the channel YouTube CameronF1.

“Why commit before the 2026 season? How can he know who will be ahead between Red Bull and Mercedes before then? There will only be rumours from the power unit managers. The only way for Max to make a fair judgement would be to wait until mid-2026 and then maybe change teams“.

The Ferrari Scenario

Windsor does not even rule out the scenario of Ferrari. Indeed, he would consider it more likely than the Mercedes one, provided that an offer arrives and only in the case that Maranello “regrets” having signed Lewis Hamilton: “I think that Max, if Ferrari were to do well next year and no longer wanted Lewis because he realized he had made the wrong decision, would be more attracted by an offer from Maranello than by one from Mercedes.“. A scenario that at the moment seems unlikely, but the marriage between Hamilton and Ferrari itself – which happened so quickly in relation to the weight of the parties involved – teaches us that in F1 everything is possible.