D.he English police arrested two intruders on Queen Elizabeth II’s property in Windsor last week. The 29-year-old woman and the 31-year-old man from London were arrested on April 25, the police said on Sunday.

According to the PA news agency, the two were discovered on the property of the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, where the Queen herself likes to take walks. The intruders have now been released while the police are still investigating. Buckingham Palace did not want to comment on the event.

According to the PA, the incident was the second on the Royal Lodge grounds since Prince Philip’s funeral on April 17. Another woman is said to have entered there beforehand and justified her presence with dubious explanations.