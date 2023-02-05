In these days Max Verstappen has returned to the center of attention within the world of Formula 1 following the presentation of the Red Bull team, which unveiled the livery of the new RB19 in New York and above all announced the partnership that will link it to the Ford brand at starting from 2026. The two-time Dutch world champion, however, had also made headlines during the winter, after unleashing a harsh controversy against the organizers of the virtual 24 hours of Le Mans. Being a big fan of sim racing, the 25-year-old Dutchman hadn’t wanted to miss the French endurance race in a ‘computerized’ version, lining up – together with his crew mates – at the start of the event. However, the race turned into a nightmare for him and for his team, with numerous disconnections from the game that destroyed the race for Verstappen and his associates, up to forcing them to retire.

The orange rider didn’t like these drawbacks at all, posting a vitriolic video in which he mercilessly attacked the organizers of the demonstration. A decidedly strong reaction that divided the opinion of fans, attracting solidarity towards Verstappen but also some criticism. Among these, the one of the appreciated English journalist stood out Peter Windsor, which was not soft on the #1. Speaking via his Twitch stream, the former Williams and Ferrari team manager stressed how Verstappen should set a better example for fans in his role as world champion.

“He got angry because the race he was doing stalled Windsor commented. we are talking about a two-time world champion, who should be an example for the younger ones and for the generation to which he belongs, who are annoyed by this. As if technological breakdowns never happen. I’m a fan of Max, but someone around him has to tell him: ‘Max, stay calm. Stay what you are.’ It shouldn’t get that irritatingbecause it’s just ridiculous”. Windsor then increased the dose, underlining how the Dutchman should show more “decorum and dignity” in his public behavior: “He has to lead by example and not get angry about things other than those that relate to his world: the cockpit he’s racing in and the car he’s driving. Getting so angry about virtual races going wrong is annoying“.