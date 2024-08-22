The 37th edition of the America’s Cup, hosted in the waters of Barcelona, ​​has already begun to capture the attention of the sailing world with the introduction of WindSight IQ, the revolutionary wind visualization technology. While the Louis Vuitton Cup, the challenger tournament will kick off at the end of September, The preliminary races started todayAugust 22, involving the participating teams in intense challenges.

With an official note, Capgemini and America’s Cup Media have announced the implementation of WindSight IQ technology in the 37th edition of the America’s Cup,

The innovative technology will exploit advanced LiDAR systems (provided by Lumibird) and augmented reality to allow spectators and commentators to view and understand wind conditions in real time, significantly enriching the visual and tactical experience of the races.

Given the technical difficulties, No one has ever been able to accurately show the wind in real time during a race.. Combining their expertise in technology, engineering, data and design, Capgemini and America’s Cup Media, the event’s host broadcasterwill use LiDAR (light detection and ranging), sensor fusion and scientific computing to illustrate wind patterns through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) graphs. The wind field data will also be transmitted in real time to a sailing simulator and used to create a reproduction of a “ghost boat”, which can be projected onto the race course through AR and VR graphics.. This reproduction will show the optimal path that crews should follow based on measured variations in pressure, gradient, orientation and wind speed.

To accurately collect raw wind data, Three LiDARs were positioned along the Barcelona seafront, facing the race course and able to scan it entirely. Each LiDAR has an average scanning range of 6.5 km up to a maximum of 12 km and measures wind speed every 1.5 m from 0 to 12 km up to 38 m/s (73 knots), with an accuracy of <0.1 m/s. WindSight IQ integrates LiDAR data with wind data directly from the race boats and buoy sensors. All of these data streams are combined with innovative algorithms to map the wind field over the entire race course, updated down to the second based on sensor measurements and forecast models.

“Thanks to technological innovation, which combines laser sensor technology with advanced engineering and new visualization techniques, WindSight IQ™ bridges the digital and physical worlds.“, explains Keith Williams, Capgemini Chief Engineer for WindSight IQ. “Wind plays a decisive role in the teams’ decisions during the race and by visualising it, spectators will be able to observe and understand the precise evolution of the wind speed and direction along the race course, as well as the potential trajectories to follow. The key challenge of this innovation is to combine engineering and design: to accurately capture the intricate patterns that characterise the wind and represent them in a way that the audience and commentators can easily understand. Our aim is to make the coverage of the 37th Louis Vuitton America’s Cup more captivating and engaging than ever before.“.

Here is the WindSight IQ presentation video

WindSight IQ it is intended to be not only a support tool for the current regattas but also a benchmark for the future of sailing sports broadcasting. The impact of Capgemini’s technology can potentially influence teams’ strategic decisions and improve the overall understanding of the dynamic sport of sailing.

The 37th America’s Cup promises to be an unforgettable event, not only for the exciting competition but also for the qualitative leap in the integration of technology in the world of sport.

A recent one study by Capgemini Research Institute found that 84% of fans say emerging technologies have improved their overall viewing experience. With 77% of Gen Z and 75% of Millennials preferring to watch sporting events away from the venuethe viewing experience on screens is more important than ever. Wind direction is a key factor in sailing, changing the course of a race and determining victory or defeat. For the first time, the wind will be revealed and displayed by WindSight IQ, offering viewers and broadcasters a new dimension to the racing experience.

“WindSight IQ is an innovation that America’s Cup Media has been evaluating for some time. Our goal was to take another quantum leap in using technology to increase understanding of sailing and the complexities faced by sailors at the pinnacle of our sport. To achieve our goal, we needed a partner as driven as Capgemini to push the boundaries of technology and innovation. At the 37th America’s Cup Louis Vuitton, WindSight IQ™ represents a major milestone in the way our sport is enjoyed,” explains Grant Dalton, CEO of the America’s Cup Event.

“There are four elements that determine the winner of the race: the design of the boat, the team, the water and the wind. From now on, commentators will be able to observe the wind in real time before and during the race and illustrate to spectators the possible strategies for the boats in the race. The ability to observe the wind and compare the actual performances and strategic decisions of the teams with the optimal routes will allow the public to follow and participate in the race in a completely new way. We look forward to seeing the impact that WindSight IQ will have on the experience of the 37th America’s Cup Louis Vuitton

“, Dalton concluded.

The competition sees the participation of the defender Emirates Team New Zealand and various international challengers such as Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli (Italy) with a team of 142 men and women, Ineos Britannia (UK), NYYC American Magic (USA), Alinghi Red Bull Racing (Switzerland) and Orient Express Racing Team (France).