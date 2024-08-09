Ciudad Juárez— At noon on Friday, August 9, the temperature will reach 35.5 degrees Celsius (96 Fahrenheit), while the maximum of 36.6 degrees Celsius (98 Fahrenheit) is expected at 4:00 p.m., according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy with a maximum probability of precipitation of 8 percent in the afternoon.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 20 to 25 kilometers per hour (13 to 16 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.