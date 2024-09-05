Ciudad Juárez— At noon on Thursday, September 5, the temperature will reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit), while the maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius (90 Fahrenheit) is expected from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m., according to the Weather Channel.

The weather report says the sky will be partly cloudy until 2:00 p.m. and then it will become sunny, with no chance of precipitation.

Wind speeds are expected to range from 14 to 24 kilometers per hour (9 to 15 miles per hour), according to a report by Weather.com.