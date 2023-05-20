Liverpool, fifth in the Premier League, announced last Wednesday that 4 players would leave its ranks at the end of the current season, at the end of their contracts.

The four players are: Englishman James Milner, Brazilian Roberto Firmino, Guinean Naby Keita, and Englishman Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

fresh blood

Liverpool set its sights on 5 new stars in the midfield, seeking them to strengthen its “weakest line” with contracts during the summer.

Argentine Alex McAlster

The World Cup champion and Brighton midfielder is considered the closest to signing with Liverpool, and sources indicated that the “deal is done” already.

McAllister is considered to be an “evolved, more organic version” of the current captain, Jordan Henderson.

Ecuadorian Moises Saesedo

Seicedo is considered one of the most important pillars of brilliant Brighton this season, as he is the “safety valve” in the midfield, and one of the best ball cutters in the Premier League.

Liverpool is interested in enhancing “safety” in the midfield, and Seycedo is the best for this center.

Englishman Mason Mount

The news spread that linked the England international to Liverpool in the past months, and his presence will support the offensive side of the midfield, which Liverpool has been missing since the departure of Brazilian Philippe Coutinho.

Portuguese Mateus Nunez

One of the most prominent new deals in the league this season is the Portuguese midfielder Nunez deal with Wolverhampton. Nunez will give strong support to Liverpool’s midfield, as he is good at opening passing ports, in addition to his physical strength.

Dutchman Ryan Gravenberch

The “outcast” Dutchman in Bayern Munich may represent a suitable opportunity for Liverpool, as the player had excellent characteristics in Ajax Amsterdam, such as strength and attacking danger, but his lack of participation in Munich kept him out of the picture and lowered his price, which is in the interest of the “Reds”.