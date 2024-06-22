Hundreds of firefighters struggled today, Saturday, to control forest fires fanned by strong winds on two Greek islands and in other areas of the country, while authorities warned that many areas face a high risk of new fires breaking out.

More than 30 firefighters, supported by seven aircraft, including five helicopters, are trying to extinguish a forest fire that broke out on the island of Andros in the Aegean Sea, far from tourist resorts, where four areas were evacuated as a precaution.

“More firefighting personnel are expected to arrive on the island later today,” a firefighting service official said, adding that there were no reports of damage or injuries.

Forest fires are common in Greece, but they have become more destructive in the past few years due to rising temperatures and increased drought during the summer, which scientists link to climate change.

Meteorologists say this is the first time the country has experienced “hot, dry and windy” weather conditions so early in the summer.

The country has deployed several hundred firefighters to control more than 70 forest fires across Greece since Friday.

The fire suppression service said that strong winds and high temperatures would increase the risk of other fires until tomorrow, Sunday.