Windows XP is an operating system that has certainly made history and today we are here to tell you how after 20 years, someone has managed to pierce the system implemented by Microsoft to protect your activation keys. If you are curious stay with us and I assure you that you will know all about it!

Windows XP, the activation key algorithm has been violated!

I personally find today’s news sensational. If you remember correctly a few months ago we already told you about how ChatGPT was able to generate genuine keys belonging to Windows 95 here. But nothing to do with today’s news. After 21 glorious yearsWindows XP, one of the most beloved operating systems in history, has been totally violated, allowing the user to activate it without cracks or other mechanisms whatsoever.

So, someone managed to definitively defeat the algorithm designed by Microsoft 21 years ago to prevent users from generating activation keys. This was all done using Linux and little else. But let’s take a step back, because I want to be as precise as possible in this article.

The first major discovery in this sense dates back to 2019when someone had managed to develop open source software capable of generate infinite keys of activation. All that glitters is not gold however, because the process was far from simple and required an external activation of some services which made it a very tedious method to apply.

From 2019 we then move on to 2022when a user has released an executable that can generate offline the confirmation code needed to activate XP. By combining the previous tool with this one I’m talking about now, it is therefore possible to do everything immediately. The former released in 2019 provides you with a valid keygen, the latter provides you with the confirmation code to activate it. All offline and in defiance of Microsoft.

Well, now we come to this year where probably the ultimate software, which takes the previous two, adapts them to Linux and makes them one. So the final result is incredible and translates into the possibility of cracking the operating system without touching its source code in any way.

Why are we talking about this?

There are a couple of premises to leave before proceeding. First, why should any of this be interesting? Probably not even for the majority of users, a 20-year-old operating system like Windows XP, after all, no one uses it anymore. But for some nerds like me, it’s almost astonishing to learn how such a result was achieved.

Firstly, to think that an algorithm has managed to resist for more than 20 years is sensational, secondly, to know that there are people in the world who have dedicated themselves to defeat an unusable OS today is curious. Having said that, I reiterate that it is not wise to use Windows XP today, as it is not at all safe in terms of security. Not to mention all the support issues and so on.

After all, this could be a big event for the handful of people who have an original key, but unfortunately they can no longer activate it as Microsoft shut down the servers that were responsible for verifying the key a long time ago. Being able to install an OS in a practically official way without having to rely on source code changes from strangers it’s a big step forward. What can I say, with this you know everything about what happened to Windows XP in recent years, what memories do you have of the OS?