Windows XP 2021 is a proof of concept that visually updates the original from Microsoft that will be 20 years from its launch in a few months. Could / should a current Windows 10 be like this?

Windows XP hit the market in 2001 to replace Windows ME, probably the worst operating system in Microsoft’s history, in a cadence that has been met with almost absolute accuracy of launching good / bad systems. XP used the NT architecture for the first time in a consumer development and thus offered significant improvements in performance and stability.

It also stood out in the visual section thanks to the graphical user interface «Luna»; the tools for the development of desktop themes with the well-known “Bliss” background by default; shadows under the menus; new application icons; new keypad for windows such as the red “close” button and, in summary, an important redesign of all visual aspects on previous systems, including adjusting their operation from minimum to complete according to the performance of each team.

Windows XP 2021 it’s a concept Instantly showcasing that recognizable XP layout including the big start button, the classic start menu, or the signature Bliss wallpaper.

But it adds modern components like the Cortana assistant, the task view, the action center or a redesigned File Explorer with tabs.

In an exercise of nostalgia the developer has added a mention to the popular game 3D Pinball or the search assistant Rover The Dog. You may like it more or less, but it achieves something that Windows 10 has failed to achieve: consistency in design.

Microsoft has Windows 10 21H2 in development that points to a good facelift of the system when next fall comes. We’re looking forward to redesigning the Start Menu and Action Center inspired by the work done in Windows 10X. The taskbar would also be redesigned increasing the use of the new WinUI layer to improve the Shell, along with the extension of dark mode to more components or a new file explorer that needs improvement.

A design exercise like this certainly has nothing to do with a final software product. It is much easier to translate ideas into a visual proof of concept than it is to embed them in software code and release it for hundreds of millions of computers. However, it is curious how Microsoft has not managed to round Windows 10 in five years, achieving a design as attractive and consistent as that of Windows XP 2021. We will continue waiting …