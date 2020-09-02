Microsoft has acknowledged a problem with the internet connection of Windows laptops. This is reported by the ZDNet edition with reference to the company’s statement.

Microsoft specialists reportedthat blocked the Windows 10 version 2004 update for some laptop computers. These include laptops that have a cellular module and allow you to connect to the network using WWAN LTE modems. The company’s engineers said that system updates will not be available until Microsoft resolves the problem with the Internet connection.

Earlier, laptop users with LTE module complained that after a series of May Windows updates on their computers, the Internet connection was broken. Based on reports from device owners, the Internet connection could suddenly be disconnected after the laptop woke up from sleep mode or the device was restarted. The issue reportedly remained unresolved for several months.

Microsoft engineers noted that there is a temporary solution to the problem. To restore the connection to the network, you need to put the computer into “airplane mode”, in which all active Internet connections are reset, and return it back. According to experts, after that the connection via LTE should be restored. Microsoft does not recommend upgrading devices to Windows 10 version 2004 before special patches are released.

Lenovo has previously highlighted concerns for ThinkPad notebook users experiencing major issues following the August series of updates. In particular, the Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) began to appear on devices. Experts advised to manually remove the problematic update.