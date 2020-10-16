Microsoft has made it more difficult to install drivers on Windows computers. This is reported by the Windows Latest edition.

According to journalists, a new mechanism appeared in the October update of the operating system, which makes it difficult to install some drivers. In particular, the OS may block some old or new drivers required for the hardware to work. This will happen if Windows cannot verify the software developer. Experts said that the innovation could actually break some components of the computer.

There are already two known types of errors associated with the new feature – “Windows cannot verify the developer of the driver software” and “The driver is not signed.” If these errors appear, the company’s specialists advised users to contact the manufacturer of the components (for example, a video card or printer) and request the correct driver. Journalists noted that this is not always possible, especially in cases where the user has an outdated device on hand, for which no drivers have been released for a long time.

According to Microsoft, some vendors’ software is fully compatible with Windows and does not need validation. In particular, the OS verifies drivers for hardware from Intel, AMD and NVIDIA. By doing so, Microsoft hopes to reduce the use of vulnerable drivers to compromise the operating system, Microsoft said in a statement.

In the summer, Windows users complained that an OS update caused a cyclic driver error. In particular, the system did not recognize the current Intel GPU driver and tried to update it with a newer one. Then the company advised users to clear the cache of the Update Center.