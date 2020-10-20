The October Windows Update resulted in numerous crashes on computers. This is reported by the Windows Latest edition with reference to feedback from OS users.

According to many computer owners, update KB4579311 cannot be installed on a device due to a number of unknown bugs. If the system update can still be downloaded and installed on the device, then it can cause various failures. Journalists consider one of the most common problems of transferring images from a PC to a monitor. Also, users reported on problems related to the operation of sound cards, printers and other office equipment.

The material says that quite often Windows users faced a large-scale failure of the entire system. The owners of licensed copies of the OS reported the appearance of the “Blue Screen of Death” (BSoD) after installing the update.

The update numbered KB4579311 was released on October 13, at the time of this writing, Microsoft has not yet responded to the problems. Journalists recommended that users either temporarily refuse to receive Windows updates, or manually remove the KB4579311 update.

Earlier it became known that the October update of Windows made it difficult to install drivers for various components of computers. In particular, the OS started blocking some software, which it could not verify the certificate of authenticity. By doing so, Microsoft hopes to reduce the incidence of Windows jailbreak, Microsoft said in a statement.