Canal IPe premiered yesterday Monday, the space entitled “Windows to the World”, the first international co-production carried out together with the Pakapaka channel (Argentina) and other television stations that are members of the TAL Network, which unites the public cultural channels of Latin America. The program runs from Monday to Friday at 5:30 p.m.

“Windows to the World” shows how children have coped with social isolation and reunion with their environment after this difficult period, a consequence of the pandemic that affects the whole world. The non-fiction micro program lasts between 4 and 5 minutes and is aimed at minors between 6 and 10 years old from countries such as Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Ecuador, El Salvador, Spain, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama , Venezuela and Peru.

Each broadcast focuses on a different character and the sum of each story constitutes a collective and plural account of the current situation of childhood. The first program that aired was the story of Saúl, a Peruvian boy who tells how he spends his quarantine at home with his mother and little sister.

Ipe, latest news:

Text to fill out