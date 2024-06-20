The window, if man had not been guided by it, invented it, and excelled in its innovations, he would have lived in an eternal prison. They are windows of time, and the dowry of a lifetime. They are part of the remnants of memory, and they pierce the heart to remember and sing, or to remember and compose with sorrow, whatever they may be. Beautiful are those windows that It spreads its wings, and we are not satisfied with standing and watching when it will commit a foolishness by allowing us to escape with our dreams through it. It forces us to dig up the remnants of the days that have passed. It is a statue of human memories when he likes to remember love or pain. It is the one that urges us to celebrate the light. Each of us has his window. The pet, as if it were his heart, as if it were his eyes, from which he looks at the people, and what things he selects, and opens them to the wind, and what escapes from the sounds of birds or the signs of rain at the end of the night or the early sun that wakes people up to do good and lawful sustenance, and he may make it avert the sadness that is in him or make it on Its wide open, its songs flowing with joy in life:

– A window… I remember it in an old house on the outskirts of the oasis, with its primitive wood and crossed iron, overlooking a path that took you along a path shaded by palm trees and mud walls to the old Al Ain market. On that day, you would only count the bare feet rushing by or trace the footprints and shadows.

– A window… of a school bus. I pressed my cheek against it, enjoying its coolness, traveling in dreams still wearing the uniform of the first grades.

– A window…in my father’s car on the left side, in the back seat, where I look at a road extending from Al Ain to Abu Dhabi or from Abu Dhabi to Al Ain. If it was day, it was through it I could travel to worlds I wished for, and if it was night, it was diving into the dark and the imaginary, in sync with what it broadcasts. The British Broadcasting Corporation is on the radio wave that the father does not like to change, even if its transmission is disturbed.

– Window… In school classrooms from which it was easy for me to escape with my thoughts towards the ends of the world, and my body was standing before the teacher as an excellent student, dreaming of the ideal student trophy at the end of the year, you would give the teacher one ear, and the other for long-distance travel.

– A window.. in an old house in the southern district, from which creeps a letter written with a trembling hand, decorated with a wounded heart, and an arrow piercing it as part of the troubles of a virgin life, and the unfinished things in life, a window that opens during the day to her eternal innocence.

– A window… in Al Mushrif in Abu Dhabi overlooking a garden that was not completed, but it was a landing pad for birds in the shade of trees and the palm trees, and a safe place for a rooster to crow before the dawn call to prayer. It was a closed window to the secrets of life.

– A window… on a departing plane from which you can see nothing but white clouds or a blue sky from its height. This window will remain the key to a permanent, far-away travel. You will never get tired of it, and you will not be happy without it. It is a blue window with its sea and sky.

– A window… on a train through which you will see quiet countryside and beautiful small villages. You will see forests, mountains, tunnels and seas… a window that is as if you are turning the leaves of an endless legendary story.

– A window on a ship, from which you see nothing but blue, and those distant lamps that shine from there at night or from which the good news emerges that you have arrived in a new city, and a marina that opens its arms to you like a little sailor who is still in the innocence of the first vulgarity, and whose chest has not yet grown.

– A window on the eighteenth floor on the Corniche in Abu Dhabi. It was the only one that enabled me to look at the sea while I was in bed, and to look in the morning with a mirror when the glare of the day woke me up. It was a wide window like the heart when it is always green, and when it is attached to love and what the soul desires and what it purifies. This is a window that witnessed tears and hearts, and feet that walked with the left foot, and did not say in the name of God… a window that rejoiced for maps of the fever of the body, and the tremors of the moments between the tears of the eyes and the gasps of the heart when it does not settle in its place… and tomorrow we will continue