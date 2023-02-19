Windows Subsystem for Linux, you may have never heard of it, but what is it about? For some time it has been possible to use Linux, or rather, some Linux terminals (Ubuntu, Kali, Debian, etc.) on Windows, this feature is called Windows Subsystem for Linux.

This can be a good way to start using Linux terminals, when for some reason you don’t want or don’t want to start configuring a Linux system, or if you don’t have the possibility to install it.

Before starting, it must be said that this particular feature is only present from Windows versions from 10 onwards, older versions not only do not support anything like that (except via virtual machine), but they are all out of support from Microsoft, already other companies, such as Google, they stopped making their software compatible with Windows 7 and 8.1.

Windows Subsystem for Linux: how to activate it

First you need to know that the Windows subsystem for Linux is not already set by default, in order to use it you must first activate it via a Windows function.

Doing so is relatively simple: first type “optionalfeatures.exe” in the Windows command bar and something like this will appear.

After that this window will appear

From here, just tick the “Windows subsystem for Linux” item, once you get here, all you have to do is restart the system as required.

From now on you can use the various terminals of the Windows Subsystem for Linux available on the Microsoft store.

Where to find the “emulators” of the various Linux terminals on Windows?

To do this, simply open the Microsoft Store of Windows and type in the search bar the one that most interests you at the moment.

I’ll start with Ubuntu, as it is by far the most popular Linux distribution.

Once started, this window will appear.

It will take a few minutes for it to initialize, but from here you just need to enter your username (all lowercase) and your password.

You will then see this screen (I purposely made a mistake in the username by capitalizing the initials of my name and surname, just to make you understand).

From here on , on this notorious Windows subsystem for Linux you can use all the famous Linux commands (sudo, dpkg, snapd, sudo apt-get install, etc.).

What is the first thing you do to see if “everything is OK” on Linux? Usually the command sudo aptupdate

As on “regular” Linux operating systems, this thing must also be done as a normal routine on the Windows subsystem for Linux sudo apt-upgrade following.

It must be said, however, that not everything works, for example on the Windows subsystem for Linux it is not possible to use any kind of graphical interface (forget Steam or GIMP just to understand), and the SNAP installation channel will not work.

Here are the following images that will make you understand.

And if you try to install GIMP and run it, that’s what happens.

“Cannot open display”, i.e. “you cannot open the display” in the sense you can’t use graphical interface applications, but nothing is lost.

With the command curl http://wttr.inyou can for example take a look at the weather forecast textually (I’m giving this example, but you could use various other programs that work on a terminal).

This command alone, however, will only check the geographical position of your provider, for example if you want to know the weather in Rome, curl http://wttr.in/Rome, and here is the example.

And this is just one of the countless examples of how this magnificent Windows subsystem for Linux can be used, which can be useful in some particular cases, but you will see this elsewhere.