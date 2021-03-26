Windows has a beta program that anticipates the changes that Microsoft’s operating system introduces over time. And, now, it seems that a detail would come for nothing less, that would break with the history of its aesthetics: I would stop using the yellow folders.

The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21343 unveiled a particular transformation that did not has never happened in the operating system, hence it is news in the tech world.

So far what we had seen were changes in the icons, in line with other aesthetic modifications that have accompanied the different versions of the Redmond operating system, and in the last one, in addition to the folders, we see changes in the icons from the recycle bin and hard drives among others.

Historical change in the latest Windows 10 beta: folder colors change. Photo Windows Blog

According to the beta publication, what they are looking for with this fully visual change is precisely that, to make it easier recognize and distinguish different folders at a glance.

We see that the system folders have an even more different image between them, with their own colors in addition to the icons, which become integrated into what would be the cover of the folder and not in a separate object.

Within the 3D of the design, everything becomes somewhat more frontal in terms of perspective. The change of the icon of the storage units and the Recycle Bin, updating that they themselves emphasize reflecting how aware they are of the striking of the change.

It is a change that follows others that we had previously seen in apps such as Notepad or Security, Windows began to turn to Fluent Design years ago, seeing changes in the Office icons. The most recent changes also fit the assumption “rejuvenation than Microsoft’s they want to practice on their operating system, and if something hadn’t been changed for years, it was certainly the color of the folders.

New environment. Photo Windows Blog

As always, this is a test or beta version and it must be borne in mind that installing them may lead to some problem or instability, in fact in the note Microsoft already warns that the custom folders anchored to the Quick access disappear. We will see what other changes await us and if 2021 is finally the year of full integration into Windows design.

It is undoubtedly a change that, since we had the most remembered version of Windows 3.1, would say goodbye to a historical aesthetic: