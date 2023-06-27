According to what Tom Warren reported in The Verge, Microsoft would plan to move completely Windows on the cloud on the commercial side, with Windows 365, doing the same in the future also on the consumer side.

The information comes from an internal presentation dating back to June 2022 in which the possibility of “creating a complete Windows operating system streaming from the cloud usable on any device.”

The document that talks about Windows 11 on the cloud

The presentation emerged from the documents presented for the trial that sees Microsoft against the Federal Trade Commission for theacquisition of Activision Blizzardduring which not only the strategy of the Redmond company in the gaming sector is illustrated, but also how this relates to the other sectors of the company.

Progressively moving Windows 11 to the cloud is seen as an opportunity for Microsoft and its businesses, because it would allow, for example, to use the power of the cloud to enable cloud-based servicesartificial intelligence advanced, in order to better support the user experience with these new technologies.

Windows 365 is an already active service that for now allows you to use Windows streaming on any device. For now it’s only in use in the commercial sector, but already there are deep integrations within Windows 11. Future updates include Windows 365 Boot, which will allow you to connect directly to a PC in the cloud during boot, instead of to the local version of Windows. Windows 365 Switch is also built into Windows 11 to show cloud PC in Task View.

In another slide of the document, Microsoft talks about the need to respond to the rise of Chromebooks, which apparently pose a serious threat to the company given their high commercial value. Growing the use of cloud PCs with Windows 365 is also being discussed as a long-term opportunity.