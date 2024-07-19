It often happens that comedies anticipate reality, so to speak, as in the case that has been in the news all day and which has seen a Windows update could bring half the world to its knees . Some journalists have even called it a “digital pandemic”. After all, planes have been unable to take off, many bank accounts have been inaccessible, and even security operators have been hit by the blue screen of death (BSOD). In short, we all felt a little more fragile.

Restart

As we have already told you, the problem was caused by a bug in the Crowdstrike security software. Although it has been fixed, many services have struggled to recover and Microsoft has had to rush to the rescue by providing technical assistance and giving advice on how to proceed to get everything back to normal.

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft

One of these looks like it came out of the IT Crowd series and it will probably become a kind of meme, since requires you to reboot your system up to 15 times. In short, it is the classic “turn off and on the PC” that you have surely also advised friends and relatives to do sometimes. In this case we are talking about servers. Let’s read what the Microsoft technical department wrote:

“We have received reports of successful recovery from some customers who have attempted multiple VM reboots on the affected VMs. Customers can attempt to do so themselves as follows:

Using Azure Portal: Trying “Reboot” on affected VMs

Using the Azure CLI or Azure Shell (https://shell.azure.com)

https://learn.microsoft.com/en-us/cli/azure/vm?view=azure-cli-latest#az-vm-restart

We have received feedback from customers that multiple reboots may be required (up to 15 have been reported), but the feedback we have received tells us that reboots are an effective troubleshooting step.”

In short, if you have received the blue screen of deathnow you know what to do.