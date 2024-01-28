With each version, Windows brings improvements but above all aesthetic changes to the classic bar located at the bottom of your monitor which is called the taskbar. Let's face it though, not everyone likes the one present in 10, with that unattractive black. Not to mention that of Windows 11. Even some nostalgic people miss that of XP! Today I want to show you a little trick to better customize your taskbar!

Windows, here's how to change the taskbar

Fed up with the aseptic white of Windows 11 or the pitch black of Windows 10? Then maybe you should try downloading Open Shell! It is an open source tool developed by some nostalgics of the old bars present in past editions of Windows, which will allow you to completely obscure the default operating system bar and replace it with what you think best.

Whether it's Windows 7, whether it's Windows XP, it doesn't matter. The only limit is your imagination. You can even change the Windows logo to the left of the bar with whatever logo you like best. Probably in these cases a photo is better than a thousand words.

There will specifically be a menu with which you can interact to customize every single aspect of the bar: position of elements, skin, colors, search bar and so on. The software in question, I want to specify, it's totally free, so you won't have to pay a single euro.

There are no particular compatibility problems. The developers are working day after day to make it as compatible as possible with the new and latest version of Windows. As for Windows 10, there is no problem of any kind and the software will start automatically every time you turn it on, without necessarily having to reset everything at every startup.

Although OpenShell derives from ClassicShell, a project abandoned way back in 2017, the original team has still made an internal site availablet that you can find here which contains a series of tutorials that will help you make the most of the tool.

Furthermore, there are skins made available by other users that will help you best decide on the look of your bar. Nothing stops you from experimenting obviously. You can search for any image on the internet and insert it, as long as it respects the dimensions indicated by the software. The menu is user-friendly and translated into many different languages ​​and in case the bar doesn't drive you crazyjust uninstall everything and you will have solved the problem.

My advice is obviously to try this tool which gives a much better aesthetic touch to the original taskbar of the operating system. Obviously in case of doubts or questionswe invite you to use the comments section to express them.