Massive Windows outage hampers banking, airlines and media

The Windows operating system has suffered a global outage that has hampered several industries, including banking, airlines and media. reports American portal The Verge.

According to the publication, the latest update of security software from CrowdStrike could have caused the massive failure. It is noted that devices and services on which this software is installed “disconnect from the network and go into an endless reboot cycle.”

Earlier it became known that a global technical failure at Microsoft disrupted the work of airports and airlines around the world.