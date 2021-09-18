The Microsoft Authenticator for Windows, already available since March for business users, is finally available for everyone and is undoubtedly part of the company’s commitment to increase security in view of the imminent arrival of Windows 11, a free update, but combined with relevant innovations such as Android support, which looks with more attention to convenience and data protection, starting with the 32-bit cut.

The use of an Authenticator facilitates access to the Microsoft account, and consequently to Windows and the applications of the Redmond giant, but also offers a greater security with more options and with the elimination of the possibility that our password could be involved in data theft and be compromised. On the other hand, the risk is there given the need to subscribe to more and more services, portals and platforms combined with the dizzying increase in cyber attacks, according to Microsoft at 579 per second.

Login through the iOS version of the Microsoft Authenticator

Hence the birth of the Windows Authenticator, available on iOS and Android. Once the application has been downloaded, all that remains is to connect the Microsoft account and navigate to the options to disable the use of the account password that will no longer be requested for any device. As specified by the Microsoft help is, predictably, an optional feature that can be as overlooked as it is paired with a fingerprint, face recognition or password in order to enjoy two-factor authentication, attractive in a world where, according to Microsoft, there are 18 billion annual infringement attempts.