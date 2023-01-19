I do not know why travelers, lovers of cities, and writers wrote to love windows and doors, do not let them pass without any turning around or forced stops, and when you gesture to them to knock with your hands on the doors, perhaps there is a story that you carry in your bags or knock with your fingers on the window that encounters you, perhaps behind it she stands in love Waiting for a white horse, a rose of blush, or poetry that moisturizes the soul, in our travels as much as we love some cities, and we love their places, as much as the face of some cities darkens, exhaling some of that energy that brings wellness from within us, suddenly it overshadows us with its gray shadows, so the riot of childhood and spontaneity silenced us Simplicity and the taste of sugar in the throat, she does not do that out of stubbornness in us, but rather it is her nature or what she is made of, so the cities of Germany, no matter how beautiful and coquettish they are, shows that rigor and seriousness in that burnt wood color, and their tightly closed windows, as if they were made for the days of war, and their doors make you feel that they are It does not always welcome the stranger, and most of its walls have that color of cement devoid of mercy and pity, loathsome to the point of boredom, and if it were said, what color is appropriate for death? I will not hesitate to describe that depressing color as a title for it, and what the dust of the crow indicates, if it were said, what is the ugliest color in the world? To say that it is the color of fires and ashes, a color that suggests absolute aggression, the gray color can be described as the color of treachery, the color of provocative ugliness, so it is covered with another color that covers it up, so it is either painted with colors that have splendor and consideration, or velvet paper is printed on it, its colors are bright with joy, or it is covered with a stone, that thing Al-Katem, with its hollow protrusion, does not leave its color that calls for the burning of life, the valley of its dewy flowers, and the scent of its green herbs.

How happy are the walls of the Mediterranean houses, their white facades, and their blue wooden windows? There is a song in those houses that laugh at life, brought by the waves, and reverberated by the ships floating on the water, and it is remembered every now and then by sailors who are mounted on joy, movement, and adventure towards life. You can only stop In the shadows of those walls, and those infernal trees that graze its whiteness with their blatant colors, and the static wooden door in the color of the sea, embroidered with iron pieces, those that begin with the letter Basmala or the spelling of the Guardian Eye, and beads that ward off envy or clusters of dry garlic repelling evil, bringing omen, oh For the beauty and warmth of those doors that welcome the guest with their creaking coming out of the chest, like an old music instrument, how they are the guardians of secrets and evening stories, and the transmitters of songs for travelers towards the blueness and sustenance, and the mist of the seas, in the cities of the Mediterranean, working women like old women, wrapped in reverence, like villages scattered on its banks, Kneeling at the foothills of its mountains, there is an anthem of seduction, and the invitations of lust, so you are led by sin, and only love precedes you. There, on that radiant white wall, a chained bicycle stands, leaning on it cautiously, and there is its shadow. Lie on the floor like a faithful dog, and there is an old woman pulling her small straw chair, lighting her cigarette, and a cup of coffee shaking in the right hand, to sit and rest, and her neighbor looks at her from the opposite window, and there is complicity with delayed and burning gossip, and a talk about that man passing in front of them, reading his face on the floor They wave to him, remembering the times of his youth, his long black hair and the thickness of his sideburns, and how he was; He spins words, caresses the strings, and dances the hearts of young women, so their shirts cannot bear that burden..and tomorrow we will continue

#Windows #time.. #Doors #wind