This year will be the mandatory leap that many users will have to make towards Windows 11given that Microsoft wants to have the majority of its users in this ecosystem, adding that there will no longer be any kind of updates for the tenth version, leaving the space free for the code to be used openly, at least for those who know about computers. However, before taking that step, a new vulnerability has been discovered that will surely not be to the liking of many users.

The company is facing a serious vulnerability in the update process that could put millions of computers at risk. This flaw allows hackers to access all system files, downgrading the operating system to previous vulnerable versions. The problem was revealed at the Black Hat security conference, where it was shown how this attack can bypass virtualization-based security (VBS), disable UEFI locks and extract credentials, even in highly restrictive environments.

The attack exploits the update process of Windowsallowing hackers to trick the system into accepting old, vulnerable files. By renaming a file folder, attackers can bypass security measures, making update actions appear legitimate and go undetected by standard security tools. This leaves the system completely exposed, allowing full access to sandboxed environments where previous vulnerabilities can be exploited.

Microsoft The company has acknowledged the complexity of the issue and is working on a fix, but the company has said that it is a design flaw in multiple subprograms, making it difficult to fix. While there have been no reported attacks exploiting this vulnerability so far, it is crucial that the company prioritizes patching these flaws to protect users.

Via: Techspot