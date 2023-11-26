Today, many of the devices that are launched on the market such as computers have more careful security measures, and among the examples we have the use of face arrest and something more classic but exact, and that is the use of fingerprints. The well-known Windows Hello has been implemented on some devices, which is presumed to be quite effective, but apparently things are not so good in terms of avoiding some possible failures.

As mentioned by a study that has been carried out Blackwing Intelligence, these panels integrated into laptops are not so secure, having the option to skip fingerprint verification without any problems. They have seen this with brands like Goodix, Synaptics and ELANcarrying out the process through the use of a USB program, allowing the person to access the computer and therefore, the user’s personal files.

Of course, there is a possibility that the user can be saved from hacking, and that is precisely if he has never used the option of entering the computer using his fingerprint, and chooses to access in the classic way with the already known administrator password or profile. Given this, the company has given its diagnosis to the company itself. Microsoftall so that in future updates the section can be improved and weaknesses removed.

It is worth mentioning that this is only an investigation, so no one has been affected in the process, but the problem is that several computers with the Windows Hello They are already on sale, and that means that some customers may find themselves engaging with the information. So they will be working on improving this section, all with the aim of making this method of entering the team the one that users prefer to use.

Via: Blackwing Intelligence

Editor’s note: Almost all computers now add fingerprint identifiers. It would be interesting to know if identical people could have a similar effect, that is, twin brothers adding their fingerprints to the device and being able to access the PC no matter who it is.