A faulty security software update CrowdStrikewidely used for managing the security of Windows PCs and servers, has caused thousands of machines to crash, forcing them into a recovery boot loop and preventing them from starting properly. This has caused the appearance of the infamous BSOD, or Blue Screen of Death.

The alarm was raised in Australia and is spreading globally: the first reports have in fact come from banks, airlines and television broadcasters in the area, but the problems are rapidly spreading globally, also involving European companies. Sky News, for example, has been unable to broadcast its morning news, while Ryanair has reported IT problems that have impacted flight departures.

The Infamous Windows BSOD

Berlin airport also warned of possible delays due to “technical problems,” while several 911 emergency call centers in Alaska were affected by the outage. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration reported that all Delta, United and American Airlines flights were grounded due to a “communication problem.” In Italy, it is Unable to access Spid and consequently it is not possible to access all the platforms where it is required.

CrowdStrike has identified the cause of the problem and pulled the faulty update, but that doesn’t appear to be helping machines that are already affected. In a Reddit thread, hundreds of IT administrators have reported widespread issues, and workarounds require booting Windows machines into Safe Mode and deleting a system file in the CrowdStrike directory. This can be problematic on some cloud-based servers or Windows laptops used remotely.

In a seemingly separate event, Microsoft is facing issues with its Microsoft 365 apps and services. The root cause of these issues has been attributed to “a configuration change in a portion of our Azure backend workloads.”

