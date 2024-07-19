Global Windows outage disrupts airports, banks and health systems

On Friday morning, July 19, a major outage occurred in the Windows operating system. It caused problems with airports, airlines, banks, and medical systems. The problem hardly affected Russia, as Microsoft disconnected most Russian companies from the Azure cloud platform.

Airlines announce flight suspensions

Major foreign companies have already announced a temporary suspension of flights. Thus, American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines and Allegiant Air have announced the cancellation of flights.

Turkish Airlines has advised customers that there may be problems with check-in and booking tickets.

Photo: Reuters

Sydney International Airport and Berlin Brandenburg Airport also warned of extended waiting times due to the disruption, while Edinburgh and Spain told passengers that most operations were being carried out manually.

The outage also affected some hospitals, banks, TV channels and websites. Microsoft said that the services are gradually being restored after the outage. The preliminary cause of the outage could be the latest update of security software from CrowdStrike.

The failure did not affect the operation of airports and enterprises in Russia

The press service of Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport reported that the failure did not affect the airport’s operations. They noted that they could switch to the backup Russian registration system “Astra” if the failure does disrupt the functioning of the systems. Sheremetyevo also reported no problems in operation.

Related materials:

The Russian Ministry of Digital Development confirmed that there were no reports of disruptions in the operation of enterprises in the country. “The situation with Microsoft once again demonstrates the importance of import substitution of foreign software, primarily at critical information infrastructure facilities,” the department emphasized.