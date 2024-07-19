The Windows crash is sending the world into a tailspin. In these hours, all kinds of disruptions are being reported. Many airports are blocked: they are unable to take off flights. But the problems are linked to multiple sectors. For example, in Israel, the Ministry of Health has warned its citizens that they may encounter difficulties in calling emergency numbers, advising them to contact the police for emergencies.

Even in the United Kingdom there are problems in the sector. GP practices are unable to access patients’ medical records. Even bookings are blocked. Even in Italy, from the very first reconstructions, there would be the same problems.

But banks are also experiencing a lot of problems. Many branches around the world are having problems with their servers and as a result, customers are unable to access their accounts and make transactions.

And as a result, stores are also affected. According to what is emerging from newspapers around the world, many businesses are reportedly unable to process card payments.

The news world has also been hit with Sky News UK unable to broadcast live since this morning.

In Italy it is impossible to access Spid and consequently it is not possible to access all the platforms where it is required.