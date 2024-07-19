Expert Hunt says Microsoft outage will be biggest in history

Microsoft regional director and cybersecurity expert Troy Hunt called it the biggest failure in the Windows operating system. He spoke about this on his social network account X.

“This will be the biggest IT failure in history,” he commented on the incident.

CrowdStrike previously said it had identified the cause of the Microsoft outage, which was reportedly related to a software update.

Earlier, the Ministry of Digital Development commented on the failure. It was reported that it did not affect the systems of Russian airports.

On July 19, it became known that a global Windows outage affected banking, air travel, and media. Microsoft said it was working to fix the problem.