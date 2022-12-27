Microsoft opened to Russian users access to download the Windows operating system, Izvestia found out. The software page on the company’s official website reloads without VPN. You can install both the latest version of the OS – Windows 11 22H2, and previous versions – Windows 10, Windows 8.1. and Windows 7.

“The OS download page really opens in Russia. Most likely, this is an adjustment of the corporation’s policy towards Russian users who have already bought Windows, ”said Dmitry Bevza, an IT expert.

The Izvestia correspondent managed to download the OS from two computers. A “Windows Setup Assistant” is available for updating software, as well as an image of the operating system itself for burning to DVD or USB.

“The ability to download Windows is good news for those who previously could not download software and were forced to use unauthorized sources of access to software such as torrent trackers. Such assemblies are unsafe and may contain, for example, viruses embedded in the OS image,” said Denis Kuskov, CEO of Telecom Daily.

Any user can download the software, but it will not be possible to activate it without a key, experts explained. Due to geo-blocking, it was difficult for users from Russia to legally reinstall the OS on a new device or when replacing a hard drive, recalled Dmitry Bevza. He noted that the use of Windows by individuals is not subject to any sanctions.

“Therefore, providing users who have previously purchased software with access to downloading software and updates is a logical action arising from the norms of international and Russian law,” Fedor Dbar, commercial director of Security Code, concluded.

Read more in the exclusive Izvestia article:

“Boot day: Windows again became available for download in Russia”