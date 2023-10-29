Windows 7 has undoubtedly marked the history of Microsoft, proving to be one of the company’s best-made operating systems. After the failure of Windows Vista, Microsoft managed to win back its users in 2009 with a lean, fast and reliable OS. But many years have passed, yet there is still someone who persists in using this version, aware (or not) of all the risks it incurs, let’s find out together why!

Windows 7, why do some people continue to use it?

From time to time, Microsoft and many external publications usually release the percentages of use of Microsoft operating systems by users. We have already talked to you about it if you remember well, in any case, among the more or less expected data, it is always impressive to find yourself faced with a generic 3.33% of users still with Windows 7 installed! In fact, we remind you that support for the operating system ended in January 2015while the latest security update arrived in January 2020. We have explained the risk of using operating systems abandoned by the manufacturer several times and it is quite important, so today we will analyze why many people just don’t want to switch to Windows 10 know!

It works, why change?

We human beings are one of the laziest and most listless races on the planet, and every time we rely on an operating system, an object, or build a habit for years, it becomes difficult to find the will to change. Windows 7 is a bit like the grandfather that we have all come to know, with whom we feel comfortable interacting and who we are unlikely to want to replace with a young rampant we have never seen before. The OS interface is elegant and simple, everything is exactly where it should be, no settings menu, no Edge, no Cortana, no nothing. It seems absurd but for many people, the familiarity factor is decisive in choosing to keep Windows 7!

Updates? Updates bother me!

Windows 10 has removed one of the favorite features of many Windows 7 users and that is the ability to block updates. In the Pro version of the software it is actually possible to pause them for up to 30 days, but there is no possibility (except by using third-party systems) to permanently block them. This undoubtedly displeased many users. Let’s clarify, the updates they are essential to ensure protection and safety within a system, but there are some users who turn on their PC almost once a month and find themselves bombarded by a barrage of incessant updates, and this on older machines as well as causing slowness, also causes intense bandwidth consumption. It seems absurd, but the greatest security he removed a small slice username from Windows 10!

Compatibility and ecosystem

Windows 7 is fortunate to be compatible with many peripherals are now off the market like old printers, faxes and so on. Companies do not always release drivers capable of supporting the new OS and consequently many users finds itself “forced” not to update to avoid huge hardware investments. As if that wasn’t enough, there are many companies that still use Windows 7 simply for convenience, training their staff on a new OS and obviously paying for licenses is a huge expense and the employer doesn’t always want to support it!

I want to avoid problems!

Windows 7 is a light, streamlined and highly efficient system. After the failure of Vista, Microsoft could not make mistakes and therefore gave its all to win back users. The same users today, after more than 10 years of use, perceive it exactly like this and consequently do not want to risk diving into the unknown. An OS that rarely causes crashes or problems, tested for more than 10 years, conveys a certain sense of security that an upgrade to subsequent and more recent versions can hardly convey. Wanting to avoid root problems is perhaps the main reason that pushes many users not to take the plunge, exposing themselves to many more risks than they think.

We have only addressed some of the reasons that push that small (but still very significant) 3% of users not to abandon their winning horse. Obviously the list is almost infinite, but I want to reiterate a key concept: using an operating system that is no longer updated and supported exposes your machine to an infinite amount of threats which can obviously cause quite a few problems. Windows 7 was a legendary operating system, fast, reliable and streamlined, capable of conquering even my reluctant Windows users. Unfortunately however, like all good things it has now come to an end and continuing to use a wagon without wheels just because it has proven reliable in the past is not the best of situations. Windows 11 but above all Windows 10, are two reliable operating systems and above all constantly supported by the company and perhaps the time has come to think about it!