Microsoft is already carrying out the work on Windows 12which is apparently intended to represent asubstantial evolution for the operating system, through the implementation of artificial intelligence, increased security and updates faster and more sustained.

The general idea is to create a “modern” version of Windows, like a sort of new generation, with the concept of “Core PC” at the core, carrying forward the original idea of ​​the “Core OS”, through a truly newly designed user experience.

While the latter was essentially a poorly supported attempt, that of Windows 12 stands as an evolutionary passage that is more easily achievable, also through a general rethinking of the concept and an expansion of the compatibilityeven with Win32 applications.

This, at least, is what is reported by Windows Central from some sources inside Microsoft. The code name of the project at the heart of Windows 12 is CorePC and is designed to be a modular and customizable system, so that it can be adopted in the best way by devices with various characteristics and uses.

Through the separation between different states, the new operating system should have more targeted, frequent and secure updates for each different configuration, also with the use of read-only partitions that will be inaccessible to users and third-party apps, similar to what happens with iPadOS and Android and differently from what normally happens with Windows.

The concept should be the opposite of Core OS, which aimed to totally eliminate the overhead provided by the need to maintain compatibility with old apps: CorePC should instead start from total compatibility and the desktop experience to then reduce the features in based on needs.

All of this should lead to Windows 12 running better on various portable devices, making it lighter. The operating system should then count on a much more extensive presence of artificial intelligence, be more optimized on the various hardware configurations it is working on and change the experience based on user needs and habits.

The new version of the operating system, as we saw a few days ago, was already leaked by Intel and Microsoft, in the specifications of the Meteor Lake CPUs.