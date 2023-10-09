A possible exit period For Windows 12 was revealed by Intelin a still rather vague but rather reliable manner, with the time window positioned during 2024, according to what has been reported.
In short, the indication is still extremely vague given that we are talking about the whole year 2024but it represents a fairly realistic vision, also because it comes from those who may have actually reliable information on the issue.
“We think 2024 could be a good year from a customer perspective, particularly with the new Windows,” he reported David Zinsner, CFO of Intel, during a conference with investors held in recent days, making it clear that Windows 12 is probably arriving next year.
Meteor Lake is ready for Windows 12
The indication would go in the direction of what also emerged from other information, such as the fact that Intel’s Meteor Lake desktop platform contains specific indications on Windows 12, a sign that its release should correspond to the presence of the new operating system from Microsoft.
Officially, however, Microsoft has not yet precisely defined its plans regarding Windows 12, but the indication relating to the release year could still have been communicated to partners, so it is possible that Intel knows, at least, what it is the expected release time window, although still wide.
A few months ago it emerged that Microsoft is aiming for an all-new operating system with AI and better security for Windows 12, and the work done onartificial intelligence it could also result in a special chip developed internally by the Redmond company.
