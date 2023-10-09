A possible exit period For Windows 12 was revealed by Intelin a still rather vague but rather reliable manner, with the time window positioned during 2024, according to what has been reported.

In short, the indication is still extremely vague given that we are talking about the whole year 2024but it represents a fairly realistic vision, also because it comes from those who may have actually reliable information on the issue.

“We think 2024 could be a good year from a customer perspective, particularly with the new Windows,” he reported David Zinsner, CFO of Intel, during a conference with investors held in recent days, making it clear that Windows 12 is probably arriving next year.