Windows 11 is an operating system that has been making users chatter since its release. Over time we have addressed various aspects, the main among these is undoubtedly the implementation of the Android subsystem. But today we are here to tell you about the snipping tool!

Windows 11, you will soon be able to copy text from screenshots

Well yes, finally Microsoft it was decided and soon you will be able to enjoy the stable versions (and not just the previews) too a brand new capture tool on Windows 11. There are two new features: copy text from cropped screenshots and add a blurred background to your photos.

To tell the truth, it is a feature that has been present on many Android terminals for years. For example, Samsung’s old Note series allows you to select images with the stylus and then extract text from them. In any case, Microsoft has decided to take a step further allowing to censor sensitive data such as email and password, before sharing the screenshot text.

Without a doubt, it is these little things that in the long run will convince users to take the plunge and abandon Windows 10, which as we reported some time ago, still holds the majority of the public. We will keep you updated and only for the moment we’ll see you in the next article!