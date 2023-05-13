During the ASUS ROG Ally launch event, Roanne Sones – Xbox’s Head of Gaming Devices and Ecosystem – talked about some improvements that could come about Windows 11 which could benefit portable gaming. One of them could be the implementation of the Quick Resumealready available for example on Xbox Series X|S.

We recall that the Quick Resume is the function that allows you to pause an offline game at any time and then resume everything from that exact point, without even having to save and in the meantime being able to start other games and also use Quick Resume with them.

While Microsoft hasn’t made any concrete announcements, the fact that it’s pushing hard on Xbox Game Pass with ASUS ROG Ally could be an indication that some may be coming. windows 11 updates to introduce some features for portable platforms.

Even in the past, there had already been reports of Microsoft’s potential interest in introducing gaming-related innovations in Windows 11. A video from the Microsoft hackathon in September 2022 showed a developer presenting an idea for a gaming interface for Windows 11 for use with Steam Decks.

However, we will have to wait for future developments from Microsoft.

Speaking instead of ASUS ROG Ally, here is our review.