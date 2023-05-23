Microsoft has announced that soon, perhaps as early as tomorrow, will introduce in Windows 11 The native support for RAR filesie those compressed with the “.rar” format, together with those 7-zip, tar, gz and others.

This is certainly a welcome change, as it means that from now on you won’t need third-party programs, such as WinZip, WinRAR, 7-Zip and so on, to manage compressed folders. Considering that these formats have been popular for decades, better late than never. The Redmond giant also promised that Windows 11 users should notice better performance when compressing files.

“We’ve added native support for additional archive formats, including tar, 7-zip, rar, gz and many more using the open source libarchive project,” says Windows chief Panos Panay in an official blog post. “You can now improve the performance of the archive feature when compressing on Windows.”

No precise timelines have been offered for when support for RAR files and the like will be available, but it seems to be imminent, so it cannot be ruled out that it will be integrated into theWindows 11 update coming tomorrowMay 24, 2023. To know for sure, we just have to wait for precise communications from Microsoft.