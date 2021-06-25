Microsoft presented this Thursday Windows 11, the next generation of its operating system, which will begin to arrive free of charge to compatible Windows 10 computers by the end of 2021.

Windows 11 is a redesign of the operating system, focused on productivity. Bet on the cloud, to adapt to work and study environments that are not limited to the interior of four walls, and one optimized interface for different types of screen, with customization possibilities and separate configurations for each situation.

Another important change is that Android applications will arrive directly on the PC and thus can be downloaded from the official Microsoft store.

However, this version demands minimum requirements for a team to upgrade to it, as collected by Microsoft.

Windows 11 minimum requirements

The new design is similar to that of the Mac. Photo: EFE

Specifically, a system on chip (SoC) or 64-bit processor, with a frequency of at least 1GHz or two or more cores. Also a RAM memory of at least 4GB and internal capacity of 64GB or more.

Also requires UEFI firmware with Secure Boot, Trusted Platform Module (version 2.0), DirectX 12 support, and a HD monitor, with 720 pixel resolution, that exceeds a diagonal size of 9 inches.

The new minimum requirements that Windows 11 requires will prevent all computers from being able to update to this version, but so that users can know in advance, the company urges to use the free application PC Health Check, to check compatibility.

The company reported that next week it will release the first ‘Build’ Windows 11 in its Windows Insider program. The free upgrade for consumers will start to roll out at the end of the year for compatible Windows 10 computers, and will also be available on new devices.

What’s new in Windows 11



The home menu moves to the lower center of the screen.

The new operating system presents as novelties the move from the start menu to the bottom center of the screen and compatibility with Android applications.

In a bid for interoperability between devices, Windows 11 is compatible with mobile applications with Google’s mobile operating system, so that these can be downloaded to the computer from the Amazon application store.

In a clear reference to Apple and Google facing antitrust lawsuits for the 30% commission that charge developers in their app stores, Microsoft executives showed their chest during the presentation by ensuring that they support “the sovereignty of the creators” and that they will not take any commission.

In terms of design, Microsoft’s new operating system, the first in six years, move the start menu and the icons of the most used applications from the bottom left corner of the screen (where they are found in Windows 10) to the center.

To some extent, the redesign of Windows 11 brings Microsoft closer to that of its main competitor in the market for computer operating systems, Apple, whose interface already has many of the features that the Redmond firm now adopts.

With information from agencies.

SL