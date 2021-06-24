Windows 11 has come out this June 24, after weeks of rumors about this update to the operating system. And, to the surprise of many people, it seems that it was designed especially for the video game community. Game enhancements range from visuals to integrations with Xbox Game Pass.

The revelation of Windows 11 it was done today in the morning at the event What’s Next for Windows #Microsoft Event. Frank shaw, CVP de Comunicaciones, commented on some of the advantages that this new version will bring. In addition, he mentioned that the trial version of this operating system may be available next week.

What are the benefits of Windows 11 for video games?

Windows 11 It will come with technology that will improve the graphics of video games. The called functionality Auto HDR, allows the standard visual quality in which you play to improve considerably. This tool was implemented on consoles Xbox Series X | S.

A comparison made by IGN shows the differences between the previous technology (left) used by Microsoft to improve the graphic section and the current one implemented in Windows 11 (right). This type of functionality will be able to be appreciated more palpably by having this operating system next week

Also, Microsoft has ensured that with technology DirectStorage, video games will be able to load without saturating the CPU. Game loading times can be significantly reduced by Windows 11.

It looks like this could be one of the best operating systems for the PC gaming community.

Integration with Xbox Game Pass could not be missing

Microsoft It is clear that its new bet in the market is the great offer of video games available in Xbox Game Pass, so now it’s built into Windows 11. After purchasing Bethesda and the alliance with EA Play, the number of titles sound better than ever.

And, if you think that your PC is not going to be able to run the next generation video games, don’t worry. Via Xbox Cloud Gaming, you can access them from a web browser.

[Fuente]

If you like anime, video games and more, we recommend reading:



