Windows 11 has an isolated issue that could cause your device to run slower when you try to perform disk-intensive tasks, such as copying large files from one location to another or playing a heavy game. Since the release of the March 2023 cumulative updates, users are experiencing longer startup times and slower speeds on ssd.

Various reports on Reddit, Feedback Hub, and other online platforms complain that installing mandatory cumulative updates from b released after March 2023 is drastically slowing down some ssd. This includes the most recent June 2023 update or the upcoming July Patch Tuesday update.

This performance issue doesn’t seem to be widespread, but it is real, and many people have confirmed slower speeds on their ssd after mandatory updates windows eleven. Some Reddit users have reported a massive drop in SSD speeds from 7,000MB/s to 3,000MB/s, and in some extreme cases, even as low as 1,000MB/s.

Based on our investigation, here is a list of all affected cumulative updates:

The next July 2023 Patch Tuesday update, as the issue is apparently not resolved in the optional June 2023 update.

KB5027303 – Optional June 2023 update.

KB5027231: June 2023 Patch Tuesday (required).

KB5026372: May 2023 Patch Tuesday (required).

KB5025239: April 2023 Patch Tuesday (required).

KB5023778: March 2023 Patch Tuesday, where the issue was first identified. KB5023706 is also affected.

Interestingly, uninstalling updates released after the March 2023 Patch Tuesday seemed to restore the speed of the ssd at 7,000MB/s, which suggests that the issue may be directly related to recent updates. After installing the latest Moment 2 update (KB5022913), one user highlighted the issue by noticing longer startup times, slower file transfers, and extended load times.

The user also revealed a substantial drop in random read and write speeds when running CrystalDiskMark compared to performance when running the pc it was built just a month ago. Another user shared the same experience, noting that games, which used to run smoothly before the cumulative update, are now slower. The user also expressed uncertainty about how to prevent windows reinstall the problematic update after uninstallation.

One user reported a decrease in the read and write speeds of the ssd PCIE Gen4 after update “KB5023706”. Speeds dropped from advertised values ​​(7,000 read and 6,000 write) to significantly lower values ​​(4,900 and 5,000, respectively). The user attributed this adverse effect on speeds of ssd and NVME to this particular update. Faced with these problems, some users have expressed concerns about the approach to the development of Windows 11showing frustration at persistent issues associated with updates to windows. As Microsoft continues to introduce advanced features of AI in Windows 11this situation underscores the importance of maintaining and improving basic functionality as a priority.

It is worth mentioning that Microsoft has not yet responded to the alleged performance issues of the ssd in the operating system. In one of the posts on the Feedback Hub, Microsoft confirmed to have received the bug reports, but there is no clarity on the fix or even if the tech giant is working on it.

Via: windows latest

Editor’s note: Surely this situation has already been solved and if not, it will be soon. At the moment, personally I have not suffered any of the aforementioned problems.