On June 25, the long-awaited KB5039302 update finally arrived on devices with Windows 11. However, this aversion does not work as Microsoft expected, to the point that the company has decided to withdraw this software, and ask the public not to install it, and If you ignore the warning, you risk damaging your PC..

Through a statement, Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 update KB5039302 causes PCs not to turn on or keep restarting, mainly affecting versions 22H2 and 23H2. The company has committed to solving this problem, although at the moment it is unknown when everything will return to normal. This is what was said about it:

“While our investigation is ongoing, we will pause offering this update through Windows Update and Windows Update for Business. For this reason, this update may not currently be offered for your device. “Windows Home edition users are less likely to experience this issue, as virtualization is less common in home environments.”

Although the details of the error are still not entirely clear, Microsoft has noted that these issues are more common on PCs used to run virtual machines, or environments such as CloudPC, DevBox and Azure Virtual Desktop. We just have to wait for an official solution to become available.

For now, It will be best to simply not update Windows 11 until further notice. On related topics, Microsoft issues a warning to those who have not updated Windows. Likewise, the next Windows 11 update has been delayed.

Author’s Note:

This is a serious problem that can severely affect all those who are not fully aware of what’s new from Microsoft. Although the distribution of the software has been stopped, there are surely many affected at this time.

Via: Microsoft