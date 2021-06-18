According to the analysis of the leaked build of the Sun Valley build it looks like the next big one update Windows 10, now known as Windows 11, it will be free. The upgrade to Win 11, in fact, seems to be free for all owners of Windows 7, 8.1 and 10.

The official presentation event will be on June 24th at 5 pm Italian time, but in these hours a lot of information has already been leaked on the next great evolution of Windows. Microsoft, in fact, seems ready to increase the numbering of its operating system by one unit, introducing lots of news, both aesthetic and functional. In recent days we have published the first images of the new operating system, while now it is the turn of the news that interests everyone most: will I have to pay to have Windows 11?

The answer, in this case, seems to be negative … and positive for our pockets! In other words, similar to what happened with Windows 10, one will suffice genuine license Windows 7, 8, 8.1 and 10 in order to have a copy of the new operating system. On the forum of XDA Developersin fact, they analyzed the Win 11 build code and found references to the Windows 7 and Windows 8 keys, which could be used for the upgrade together with those of Windows 10.

In this way Microsoft seems to want to continue with its policy of maximum diffusion of its SO. Policy that led it to have Windows 10 on 80% of active PCs on the market, clearly detaching Windows 7 at 15% and older versions with crumbs.