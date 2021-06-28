Windows 11 it was officially presented in recent days but does not have one yet exit date specifies, however there are now several sources that point towards the month of October regarding the launch of the new Microsoft operating system, to be precise the October 20, 2021.

Microsoft has so far only talked about the release by the end of 2021, revealing precisely the release date of the beta version for the Insiders, while for the final rollout as a free upgrade from Windows 10 you will have to wait untilearly 2022, based on what has emerged in the past few hours.

However, unofficially, indications continue to emerge about an October launch of the operating system: in particular, The Verge reports the sighting of a message that appeared among the screenshots Windows 11 distributed as a preview after the presentation.

Windows 11, the screen with the suspicious message





Windows 11, the screen showing the possible date of October 20

In what could be a real one teaser wanted, we see a message from Microsoft Team from Stevie Bathiche, a key engineer of Surface devices, to Panos Panay, who is the head of Microsoft Windows and devices. The message reads “Excited for the move to 11 … I can’t wait for October!”.

However, the message in question could also refer only to the release of the new Surface which should take place in that month, so the doubt remains. Other teasers can be found in the official images of Windows 11, in which we see the date of October 20 in the taskbar set as an example, and the time set at 11:11 AM, all elements that could be clues to the release date of the new Windows. In the meantime, you can find more details on Windows 11 in Microsoft’s new operating system information and features special.