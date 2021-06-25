Windows 11 it’s real and Microsoft has just revealed the brand new app store that will accompany it. It will be called Microsoft Store and not the Windows Store.

While Windows 11 fully leaked in mid-June, we still hadn’t seen the updated app store. The new store has some partners like Adobe offering its Creative Cloud suite, and Zoom and Disney Plus will be in attendance. Microsoft will be contributing their own Visual Studio and Microsoft Teams, Notepad and Paint, which seems a bit odd as the latter two have been pre-installed apps for some time and the company just announced Teams will be integrated directly into Windows.

With an important move, Panos Panay Microsoft says developers will now be able to keep 100 percent of their revenue, unlike Apple and Google’s app stores which generally take 30 percent of developers’ revenue. However, Microsoft has confirmed that the agreement will not apply to games, which Microsoft and other companies have generally dealt with separately from apps.

Another big surprise: The new Microsoft Store will also include Android apps that can run on your Windows 11 PC. In a blog post, Microsoft introduces a couple of other new features: If a website wants you to install a Windows will automatically pop up the Microsoft Store to manage the installation.

Panay also said that if you’re developing a traditional UWP or Windows app, the Microsoft Store is designed to house them all. “We are allowing developers and independent software vendors (ISVs) to bring their apps regardless of whether they are created as Win32, Progressive Web App (PWA) or Universal Windows App (UWP) or any other app framework, creating an opportunity to reach and involve more people“.

