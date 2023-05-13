Windows 11 is the latest version of the operating system Microsoft Windows, released in 2021. It offers a lot of unreleased news, seasoned with a new design and updated features. Among the new features are the centered Start menu, a cleaner user interface, an improved window management system, and tighter integration with Microsoft apps. Today we are precisely here to talk to you about improvements, so stay with us because there is so much to say!

Windows 11, Moment 3 is coming!

We have learned about Windows feature updates by now. These are substantial packs of updates that give awayor always big news improving the user experience. Today we are here precisely to tell you about the last one that takes the code name of Moments 3. Get ready because it’s about to arrive within next month at the latest and below we leave you all the news of the case:

Settings: New page for USB protocol 4 New page for presence sensors Ability to download updates from Windows Update as they become available Reorganization of the page dedicated to the virtual touch keyboard

Accessibility and Inputs: Quick shortcuts for various File Explorer context menu items (each item can be activated with a single letter) Cloud hints with Simplified Chinese IME Support for several new languages ​​in real-time transcriptions, including Italian Several improvements to Voice Access

Pre-installed apps: Slideshow mode in Gallery app Ability to create kernel dumps from Task Manager



Taskbar: Lighter color for search box when light theme is on VPN icon in Taskbar with information about connection, activity, etc Animated weather icons in the Taskbar Ability to show seconds in the System Tray clock at the bottom of the Taskbar Bing AI button in Taskbar search bar

Miscellaneous: New widget panel: they will have a separate space from the MSN news feed, in a column on the left that can be organized as desired by the user. Attaching the widgets to the section will also be easier If a notification is sent with a two-factor authentication code it will be recognized by the operating system for easy entry. Especially useful when used in tandem with the Phone Link app Multiple app support for kiosk mode



In short, we just have to wait a little longer for enjoy these brand new additions. As if that weren’t enough, you should know that Windows 11 is becoming more and more popular, as we told you here!