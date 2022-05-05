Windows 11 has recently updated toupdate preview KB5012643 which, however, can create several problems with applications, going so far as to block them. Microsoft suggested not to install it and indicated what the solutions might be if you did.

Microsoft has confirmed the problem in official Windows 11 documents and claimed that users using the 21H2 version of Windows 11 should avoid update preview KB5012643 as apps using .NET Framework 3.5 may not work. The problem would be related to specific parts of the framework. In general, it would appear that apps that use features like Windows Communication and Windows Workflow Foundation are the ones most likely to run into problems.

Windows 11

Microsoft hasn’t provided a list of Windows 11 apps that may have problems, but it has recommended do not install the update preview KB5012643. If you have already installed it, you can revert to a previous version via the Windows Update settings. If by chance this is not possible, you can re-enable .NET Framework 3.5 and Windows Communication Foundation in Windows Features via the control panel, following the instructions at this address.

The best choice and it is faster to go back to the old version, waiting for Microsoft to find a solution for these problems of Windows 11.