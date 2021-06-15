It has been talked about for some time now and, although it will probably be made official on June 24th, today several images have been released that portray the awaited new Windows update which will be called Windows 11.

As you can see from the tweet at the bottom, and from the uploaded images, the new look of the operating system will be quite similar to the current one, albeit with various and due precautions. Among these, the most obvious that immediately catch the eye are app icons and the start button which now appear in the center of the taskbar, with a particular restyling of the iconic start button. The entire menu, now central and devoid of Live Tiles, has also been almost completely revised.

At the top right is a link to a whole list of apps, while at the bottom left is a quick link to options. Your user account and the shutdown button complete the graphics. In addition, there also seems to be the Windows Feature Experience Pack 3, which is a section dedicated to updates and external user experience.

Even the same name of the operating system, which many believed would be called Windows 10X, now seems to be official, with the number 11 to modify the current nomenclature.

(Brad Sams) Windows 11 Hands On: New Animations, Start Menu and More Microsoft’s Windows 11 has leaked, here’s your first look at the new operating systemhttps://t.co/wPlqS79C6j https://t.co/3oEUCaDoaF pic.twitter.com/LAgrTYDcAA – Idle Sloth (@ IdleSloth84) June 15, 2021

There build which leaked describes the operating system as a Beta, and based on the number shown it is hoped that the current viewing of these images belongs to the development section known by the codename “Cobalt”.

There is little more than a week left, then, and less than sensational upheavals or second thoughts, the next one June 24 the new home operating system will most likely be officially shown Microsoft. The graphic style that we notice in these images does not seem to be too far from what we are now used to seeing every day, for this reason we can hardly expect any nasty surprises to come.

All that remains is to wait a little longer and discover the future operating system. Below we leave you to the gallery thanking the site of XDA :