As expected, Microsoft officially presented Windows 11, a new version of the operating system that promises a series of visual updates, as well as new features to improve the user experience.

The new Windows 11 will launch as a build for Windows Insider subscribers next week. Executives haven’t announced an official release date for the new operating system, but its launch window is scheduled for this fall. New features in Windows 11 include a simplified taskbar and Start menu, as well as some visual updates including rounded corners and a new look for UI elements.

There is also a new aspect regarding Windows widgets: Microsoft calls these “web widgets” and they will be part of Microsoft’s new strategy. During its reveal, Microsoft executives showed a brief glimpse of the new Microsoft Store style. “Windows should be familiar,” said Panos Panay, Microsoft’s product officer asked. “It should make people feel safe and it should be exciting.”

Also below you can take a look at the system requirements that confirm that the operating system will be the first made only for 64-bit devices.

64-bit dual-core processor

1 Ghz clock speed

64GB drive (32GB for Windows 10)

4 GB of RAM

UEFI, Secure Boot and TPM 2.0

9-inch display

Resolution 1366 x 768

DirectX 12 / WDDM 2.x compatible graphics card

Finally, Windows 11 will be a free update for Windows 10 owners.

Source: Wccftech