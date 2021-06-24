Microsoft has announced that Windows 11 will support Android applications via the Amazon App Store. The applications will be installed locally, which means they will appear in the taskbar and Start menu and will not require your smartphone to work. All your favorite applications will be available for your convenience of using Windows (if you aren’t already using many of the PC counterparts).

Not much is known yet about how this will all work, as the company has not provided detailed information, but according to a press release Microsoft is using Intel Bridge technology.

Along with this news, Microsoft also unveiled a brand new Microsoft Store app, aiming to be an open showcase for any app on Windows.

This includes Win32, UWP, PWA, and now, Android applications. Windows 11 is expected to ship this fall, and that’s when Android app support on Windows will be made available to the public.

Source: Windowscentral