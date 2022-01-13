One of the latest innovations introduced in Windows 11 is a completely redesigned version of the volume slider audio, related to keyboard commands. The same redesign was done for the brightness slider. The old version had to be particularly hated, because the new one found general acclaim from the Windows community, if we want to call it that, who celebrated it warmly on social networks.

Twitter user @JenMsft for example wrote “Updated design when changing volume and brightness with the keyboard. I’ve been wanting it for a while.“

User @AlurDesign said instead, also noting how long the community had hoped for change: “Windows 11 build 22533 finally added a volume slider, after ten years of the volume slider meter.“

User @zeealeid also celebrated the good news (the two exclamation points are his): “They made it, in the end !! It looks similar to what Windows 10X had, but it’s a long-requested change.“

Consider that the previous version of the slider was introduced in 2012 with Windows 8, so it wasn’t exactly that fresh. However, it was difficult to imagine that she was so hated, to the point of leading many to publicly celebrate her replacement.

As you can see, the new version is very simple in design and appears when you press the volume or brightness keys, as explained by Amanda Langowski, the head of the Windows Insider program. Do you like the new slider?