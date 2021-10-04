A few months ago, the existence of Windows 11, Microsoft’s new operating system, was leaked in a surprising way, with which they intend to make a leap not only in day-to-day tasks, but also in achieving the best experience in relation to the gaming as far as desktop operating systems are concerned.
As Microsoft has announced through a new publication of Xbox Wire, We can see Windows 11 now available for all those users who meet the requirements that those of Redmond have requested for this new version of Windows.
Windows 11 now available
In the publication, Microsoft highlights that Windows 11 was made thinking about exploiting the maximum potential of video games, with innovative features in the PC market, and that they come directly from what is seen in the new generation of consoles with Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, like Auto HDR, which will have support for more than 1,000 games.
Windows 11 and a 1TB SSD will be required to use DirectStorage on PC
Another of the great novelties that we can find once Windows 11 is now available is the support for DirectStorage, a technology that, combined with NVMe hard drives, will greatly reduce loading times and render open worlds in a highly detailed way.
Finally, Microsoft highlights that Windows 11 comes with direct support for the Xbox application, which will allow users to enjoy more than 100 high-quality PC games thanks to Game Pass for PC.
Leave a Reply